Services
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 919-2600
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Gateway Funeral Home & Cremation Center
335 Franklin St
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Madeline Fooshee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Madeline Haynes Williams Fooshee


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Madeline Haynes Williams Fooshee Obituary
Madeline Haynes Williams Fooshee

Clarksville - Madeline Haynes Williams Fooshee age 90 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday April 18, 2019 at Hermitage Gardens Assisted Living in Southaven, Mississippi. She was born in Clarksville on December 21, 1928, the daughter of the late Finis Haynes Sr. and Ena Belle Hogue Haynes. Madeline worked for over 20 years in the camera department at Jostens. She was a lifelong member of Cumberland Heights United Methodist Church. She was a devout Christian woman and was devoted to her family. Madeline is survived by her son Tim Williams (Glenda) of Clarksville; and a daughter Judy Hunter (Jerry) of Olive Branch, MS. Also surviving is a brother Finis Haynes Jr. of Clarksville; sisters Willie Mae Baker of Clarksville and Linda Winters of Clarksville. Madeline is blessed with five grandchildren, Tad Lee of Clarksville; Annette Costa (Joe) of Memphis; Brandon Williams (Jennie) of Little Rock, AR; Joseph Williams serving in the US Navy in Japan; and Blair Drum of Seattle, WA; as well as two great grandchildren Clarke Williams and Ellis Williams of Little Rock, AR. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Madeline is preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years J.D. Williams and her second husband of 25 years Robert "Bob" Fooshee. She is also preceded by an infant daughter Ena Belle Williams; brothers William Haynes, and Hal Haynes, and sisters Lucy Howze, Bessie Mosier, Jessie Sivels, and Nancy Powers. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home with Rev. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. The family wishes to express their thanks for her care at the Hermitage Gardens Assisted Living of Southaven, MS. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019
