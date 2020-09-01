Madilynn Sherman
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Madilynn Reine Sherman, age 1 of Clarksville, will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Renovation Church. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Madilynn passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center. She was born on June 26, 2019 in Clarksville, Tn to Cody Sherman and Christina Baker.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by Austin Selling who has been like a father to her; sisters, Myah Baker and Magnolia Snelling; grandparents: Christopher and Rebecca Baker, Laurie Snelling, and Jennifer Huddleson.
Please visit Madilynn's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with the family.