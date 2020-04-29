|
Madison "Matt" Nelson
Clarksville - Madison (Matt) Verdell Nelson, age 88, son of the late John Madison Nelson and Lena Margaret Fallon went to be with the Lord on April 21,2020.
Born Dec. 10, 1931 in Walter, Al. Matt served 22 years in the United States Air Force and worked 15 years for the U.S.Postal Service.
Matt is preceded in death by his wife Helen of 33 years; daughter Sharon K. Cush; brothers John Coppock and Jack Nelson; sisters Connie Lathan and Frances Eula Jewell Hays.
He is survived by his son Kenneth (Lynn) Nelson of Holly Ridge, NC; step-daughter Donna (Mike) Bailey of Huntingdon, TN; sister Frances Montene Mort of Lansing MI; brother Paul Nelson of Greenville, TX; 11 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
After retirement Matt loved to travel, he started with a Pop-up tent camper, pull behind travel trailer, 5th wheel trailer and ended with a motor coach home. He and Helen traveled from the East coast to the West coast with stops in between visiting Ken at his different Air Force bases. Matt also loved his Honda Gold Wing motorcycle he and Ken (on his Suzuki) rode together on a few occasions.
Hobbies for Matt was his wood working, making hutches, bookcases, tables and many other wood novelties. And then there was also his gardening and fig trees, making fig jam and canned figs. Matt also loved serving the Lord and helping people.
A private service will be held Monday May 4, 2020 at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson and Brother Tim Munoz officiating. Interment will follow at Middle TN Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memphis, TN.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020