Maggie Burkhart
Indian Mound - Mrs. Maggie Mae Walker Burkhart of Indian Mound passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020.
She was born February 9, 1920, in Stewart County, a daughter of the late Russell and Birdie Mae Hogan Walker.
Maggie was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Rose Valley Methodist Church, where she served as a longtime Sunday School teacher. She was a master seamstress and spent countless hours creating clothing, costumes, and beloved companions in the form of stuffed animals and Raggedy Anne dolls. Maggie also possessed an enviable green thumb and could grow practically anything from a clipping. Fiercely independent, she tended a large garden and canned its produce well into her 90s.
She was a wonderful cook, gifting friends and family with her famous Christmas cakes. She always got bacon to that perfect place between too floppy and too crisp. She made more pans of cinnamon rolls than we could ever count. Family members have been known to lurk around the stove and scuffle over the final helping of stewed potatoes - nobody can figure out how to cook them her way.
She could sing heartbreaking Appalachian ballads. She would Charleston if you cajoled her enough. She was quick to laugh, but her grandchildren can vouch that you didn't want to get a bad case of church giggles near her.
Maggie was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, W.B. Burkhart; both sons, Terry Burkhart and Hal Burkhart; and one grandson, Jason Burkhart.
Maggie is survived by two daughters, Willene (Leonard) Diebold of Lebanon, and Joyce (Cleveland) Turner of Clarksville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her, but who know she was ready to go home to join her beloved husband and sons.
Due to the current concern for large gatherings; a private burial will be held at Rose Valley Cemetery in Indian Mound, TN. Maggie's family will serve as pallbearers. A celebration of life will be held once the restrictions for large gatherings is lifted.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020