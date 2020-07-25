1/1
Maggie Jones Tucker
1920 - 2020
Maggie Jones Tucker

Clarksville - Maggie Jones Tucker, age 100, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ahava Healthcare.

Maggie was born May 30, 1920, in Southside, TN, to the late Clarence Jones and Amy Bell Jones. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elton D. Tucker; and two sisters, Nora Brame and Georgia Forsythe.

She retired from the Civil Service after 35 years. Maggie was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilting.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, July 27, at 11:00 AM, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, with Rev. Ben Falls officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, July 27, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.

Maggie is survived by her son, Clyde "Buddy" (Charlotte) Sexton; daughter, Barbara S. Rodenhaber; stepson, Jerry B. Tucker; 9 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Curtis Rodenhaber, Pat Sagnella, Kevin Griffey, Freddie Hoard, and Marcus Griffey. Honorary pallbearers will be Gavin Rodenhaber and Landon Sagnella.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery, c/o Kevin Grant, 4238 Old Highway 48, Southside, TN 37171.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Ahava Healthcare for their excellent care of Maggie over the past three years.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Chapel Hill United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
