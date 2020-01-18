|
MAJ (Ret.) John Marzahl
Clarksville - After a brave battle with brain cancer, John went home to be with the lord on January 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy Marzahl, Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Annette Wynn Marzahl; a son Karl Marzahl; a daughter Meira Marzahl; his mother Maureen (Robert) Marzahl Baty; two brothers Leroy (Kristi) Marzahl, Jr., Michael (Aimee) Marzahl; one sister Jennifer (Don) Francisco; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
John retired from the U.S. Army where he served in the Gulf War and earned the Bronze Star Medal. John was a member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Doyle Rust officiating. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with military honors.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the hour of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tennessee State Veterans Home for the loving and compassionate care they provided.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission Voice Network India Ministries at P.O. Box 3337 Clarksville, TN 37043.
Condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 18 to Jan. 21, 2020