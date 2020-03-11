|
|
Maj. Wilford Roe, Army, (Ret)
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Maj. Wilford "Mick" Emmitt Roe (Ret.), age 84 of Clarksville, will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mick passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1936 in Harris, KY to Charles and Belle Barrett Roe. Mick retired from the United States Army after 21 years of service, including tours in Korea and Vietnam. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star Medals among other achievements. He later retired from Raytheon Corporation.
In addition to his parents, Mick is preceded in death by his son, Wallace Roe; and brothers, Bruce, and Emerson Roe. He is survived by his wife, Diana C. Roe; daughters, Teresa (Steve) Koons and Tamara Roe; brother, Tommy (Donna) Roe; grandchildren: Michael Koons, Melanie Lamison, Joshua Koons, Rick Roe, Jeremy Roe, and Lauren Roe; and 6 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the at act.alz.org.
Please visit Mick's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020