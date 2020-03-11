|
Mamie Moss
Clarksville - Mamie Eunice Moss age 83 of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday March 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 13, 1936 in Newnan, GA, the daughter of the late Isaac and Ovella Freeman. Mamie accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Providence Baptist Church in Georgia. She had attended the Soldiers Chapel at Ft. Campbell. She had been employed as an Executive Housekeeper for 25 years at the Winners Circle Motel in Clarksville. She was the youngest or 22 children and all of her siblings have preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 23 years Robert L. Moss who passed in 2004. She is survived by her devoted son and daughter in law, Thomas Lavon Harris & Harriett of Clarksville. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her good friends Mr. & Mrs. Lester Jackson and children, Mr. & Mrs. James Palmer Jr. and children and Mrs. Carolyn Garrett and family. A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Mamie will be conducted on Saturday March 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Gateway Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of services. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Tennova Hospice for caring for Mamie. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center 335 Franklin Street Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by going to www.gatewayfh.com.
