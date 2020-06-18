Manuela Olaberria Cooper
Oak Grove, KY - Manuela Olaberria Cooper, age 85, of Oak Grove, KY, passed away June 14, 2020, at her residence.
Manuela was born October 10, 1934 in Deba, Spain to the late Nicholas Iddeunoodo and Dominica Galaraga.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Pastor Louie Montoya officiating. Visitation will be Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM and 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Manuela is survived by her sons, Frank Erving Cooper, Lloyd Erving Cooper III; daughter, Sonja Knight; grandchildren, Marcellus Lloyd Cooper, Gabrielle Marie Cooper, Britni Symone Cooper, Chelsea Victoria Knight, Darius Ramon Knight, and Jeremiah Isaiah Knight; great-grandchild, Isaiah Mason Cooper.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.