Marcia Jane Logan
Clarksville - Marcia Jane Logan, age 72, of Clarksville, TN, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
Marcia was born June 23, 1947 in Rushville, IN, to the late Maurice Logan and Alma Schibler Logan. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Freddy and David Logan; and sister Annabelle Logan.
Marcia leaves behind brother, Steve (Tina) Logan of Rushville, IN; sisters, Debra Stephens of Rushville, IN and Linda Logan of Clarksville, TN; two children, Maurice Logan and Barbara (Bobby) Black, both of Clarksville, TN and many nieces, nephews and two grandchildren.
Marcia was a mother (Aunt Janie) to all her children who entered her home. She raised many and was loved by all.
A celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Northeast Baptist Church with Brother Phillip Chambers officiating. Marcia will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at East Hill Cemetery with her family in Rushville, IN.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 21 to May 23, 2020