Marcus Edward Thornhill
Clarksville, TN - Marcus Edward Thornhill, age 7, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, after a two-year battle with brain cancer. He fought hard until the end, and now stands victorious in the arms of Jesus.
Marcus was born July 27, 2012, in Clarksville, TN, to Joshua Edward Thornhill and Katie Jo Stambaugh Thornhill.
Marcus was a student at Sango Elementary School and attended Grace Community Church. He enjoyed soccer and was on the Hilldale Hoops basketball league. Marcus loved video games, Nerf wars, music, and swimming.
A Tribute of Life Service to honor Marcus will be held Wednesday, June 24, at 4:00 PM, at Living Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Stambaugh officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the church.
In addition to his parents, Marcus is survived by his maternal grandparents, Mike and Cya Stambaugh, and Rich and Cindy Coe; paternal grandmother, Lauri Thornhill; brother, Isaac Thornhill; sister, Hannah Thornhill; aunts and uncles, Dennis and Marcie Robinson, Chad Stanbaugh, and Kaleb and Tara Thornhill.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charlie "Mad Dog" Thornhill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Marcus' GoFundMe account at https://gf.me/u/x35d7d. Funds will be used to open a foundation for other families going through the same courageous fight.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.