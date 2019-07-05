|
|
Margaret Grant
Cunningham - Margaret Lucille Greene Grant, age 89, born May 4, 1930 in Montgomery County went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019. The funeral will be held at Sykes Funeral Home on Saturday, July 6, with the Reverend Ben Falls officiating. The family will receive visitors from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. and the service will immediately follow visitation. Burial will be at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Preceded in death by her parents Clarence Randolph Greene and Dimple Dorris Sims Greene, husband of 65 years Lewis Benjamin Grant, Jr., infant daughter Marian Kaye Grant; brothers Dossie, Anderson, and Eskew Greene; sister Bonita Belcher and great granddaughter Taylor Grant Stein.
Mrs. Grant retired from F. W. Woolworth Company as a bookkeeper and cashier. She was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church where she served as church treasurer and greeter for several years. Survivors include one son, Gerald (Cathy) Grant of Brentwood, TN, one daughter, Sheila (Bruce) Rowen of Hendersonville, TN, one brother, Richard Greene of Pleasant View, TN, five sisters, Faye Smith, Rosalie Hite and Yvonne Bender of Clarksville, Sue Benge of London, KY, and Deborah Hankins of Cunningham, TN, three grandchildren, Benjamin Grant of Goodlettsville, TN, Charles Cunningham Jr. (Sierra) of Northport, FL, Kacie C. Patterson (Joey) of Mt. Juliet, TN, six great grandchildren, Joslyn, Riley, and Jackson Grant of Clarksville, TN, M.J. and Kingston Maercker of Mt. Juliet, TN and Shaelyn Cunningham of Northport, FL, two step granddaughters, Kellie Cunningham and Katie Rowen, one great-great granddaughter, Aiva Stein of Dodge City, KS and an adopted daughter, Cheryl Ellenwood of Raleigh, NC.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Grant, Charles Cunningham Jr., Joey Patterson, Duane Grant, Bryan Hite, Michael Greene, Billy Haynes, and John Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chapel Hill Cemetery in care of Kevin Grant, 4238 Old Highway 48, Southside, TN 37171 in her memory.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 5 to July 6, 2019