Margaret Harlow
Clarksville - A graveside service for Margaret Harlow, age 89 of Clarksville, will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Janet Harlow and Beverly Dycus officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband Jackie, who she loved for 63 years. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM before the graveside service at Sykes Funeral Home. Margaret passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Stewart County, TN to Henry and Lillie Bell Griffey. Margaret was a Methodist by faith.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is preceded in death by children Dennis and Suzanne, siblings: Lyman Jr., Bill, and Naomi Ruth.
She is survived by her daughter, Rev. Janet Harlow, brother Gene Griffey, and sisters Betty DeConty and Brenda (Larry) Bryant.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 8, 2019