Margaret Phelps
1923 - 2020
Margaret Phelps

Clarksville - Margaret Elizabeth Parker Phelps, age 97, went to be with Jesus on Friday, October 9, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Her grandson, Dale Walker will be officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Margaret was born on June 27, 1923 in Indian Mound, TN to Richard and Gracie Morris Parker. She was preceded in death by her parents; seven siblings; husband, Raymond Phelps; son, Kenneth Atkins; daughter, Ann Gray; grandsons, Mark Atkins and Jim Atkins; and her son in law, Larry Walker.

She is survived by her daughter, Shirley Walker; son, Delma Atkins (Jenny); son in law, Lewis Gray; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren.

She was a homemaker and a member of Woodlawn First Baptist Church.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
