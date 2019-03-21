|
Margaret R. Phillips
Lakeland, TN - Margaret Rudolph Phillips, age 90, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Bright Glade Health & Rehabilitation, in Memphis.
Margaret was born July 31, 1928, in Alexandria, LA, to the late William Sory Rudolph and Margaret Watson Rudolph. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harris Phillips; and brother, William Rudolph.
Mrs. Phillips was a member of Madison Street United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11:30 AM, at Madison Street United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from 10:00 AM until the hour of service, at the church.
Margaret is survived by three daughters, Susan Phillips of Ridgeland, MS, Mary Anne (Tom) Yeager of Lakeland, TN, and Lynn Cummings of Franklin, TN; son, Bill (Michele) Phillips of Gallatin, TN; five grandchildren, Brian Rickert, Chase Rickert, Rachel Williams (Zach) Glaser, Spencer Cummings, and Chance Phillips; and four great grandchildren, Ethan, Kiley, Finnley, and Ezra.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Madison Street United Methodist Church, 319 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; the , 478 Craighead Street, Suite 200, Nashville, TN 37204; or to the Women's Foundation of Mississippi, 2906 N. State Street, Suite 302, Jackson MS 39216.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 21, 2019