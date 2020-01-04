Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing
1937 - 2020
Margaret Smith Obituary
Margaret Smith

Clarksville - Margaret Ann Wallace Smith, age 82, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing with Bro. Geoffrey Sikes officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Margaret entered this life on August 7, 1937, in Aplin, AR to the late Faye and Vestal Dooley Wallace. Her loving grandchildren affectionally referred to her as Mimi. Margaret was devoted to the Lord and was a member of Trenton Crossing Church of Christ. She was also a loyal Arkansas Razorback fan until her death.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband of fifty years, Leonard L. Smith; siblings, Mary Nell Richardson, Van Rose Wallace, Betty Lou House, and Billie Faye Rowlette.

Survivors include her sons, Keith Smith, Kyle (Trina) Smith, and Kirby Smith; daughter, Kelly (David) Akin; grandchildren, Drew Akin, Drake Akin, Demi Akin, Nathan Smith, Nick Smith, and Ashlyn Smith.

Pallbearers will be Keith Smith, Kyle Smith, David Akin, Kirby Smith, Drake Akin, Drew Akin, Nathan Smith, Nick Smith, and Reed Keener.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trenton Crossing Church of Christ in her memory.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
