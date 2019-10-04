|
Margaret Sue Way
Clarksville - Margaret Sue Way, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence.
Sue was born December 12, 1941, in Palmyra, TN, to the late Lee Von Thomas and Geneva Mae Mickle Thomas.
Mrs. Way retired from the Acme Boot Company and later worked at Electrolux. She was a member of Trenton Assembly of God.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 6, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Dorsey and Bro. Gary Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Sunday, October 6, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Sue is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald K. Way of Clarksville; two sons, Larry Ray (Debbie) Elrod and Charles Randall Elrod, both of Clarksville; three daughters, Peggy Lynne (Ricky) Black of Erin, TN, Karen Stewart of Clarksville, and Lisa Marie (Mike) Stinson of Greenbrier, TN; brother, George Thomas of Clarksville; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Humane Society, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tennova Hospice for their exceptional care.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019