Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Way
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sue Way


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Sue Way Obituary
Margaret Sue Way

Clarksville - Margaret Sue Way, age 77, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at her residence.

Sue was born December 12, 1941, in Palmyra, TN, to the late Lee Von Thomas and Geneva Mae Mickle Thomas.

Mrs. Way retired from the Acme Boot Company and later worked at Electrolux. She was a member of Trenton Assembly of God.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, October 6, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Dorsey and Bro. Gary Akins officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, October 5, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Sunday, October 6, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Sue is survived by her husband of 40 years, Donald K. Way of Clarksville; two sons, Larry Ray (Debbie) Elrod and Charles Randall Elrod, both of Clarksville; three daughters, Peggy Lynne (Ricky) Black of Erin, TN, Karen Stewart of Clarksville, and Lisa Marie (Mike) Stinson of Greenbrier, TN; brother, George Thomas of Clarksville; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clarksville-Montgomery County Humane Society, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tennova Hospice for their exceptional care.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now