1/1
Margaret Veronica Foster
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Veronica Foster

Margaret Veronica Foster, 79, resident of Montgomery County, passed away August 11, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville. Margaret was born June 20, 1941 in New York City, daughter of Richard Townsend and Bobbie Townsend. She grew up in Asheville, NC and graduated from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. In June, 1963 Margaret married James H. Foster, and they were married for 56 years. For 25 years she traveled with her husband LTC James Foster to different Army posts and foreign countries, which included Japan and Germany. After military service, they retired in Clarksville, TN in 1991.

Margaret was an active volunteer with Loaves and Fishes for many years; she also volunteered with Empty Bowls. Margaret was an active member of Curves Fitness of Clarksville, where she made many dear friends. Margaret was an Episcopalian. She loved and attended Grace Chapel Episcopal Church, where she was the altar guild for a multitude of years.

Margaret was preceded in death by her mother Bobbie Townsend, father Richard Townsend, and her husband LTC (Ret.) James H. Foster. Margaret was a devoted daughter-in-law to James H. Foster, Sr, who survives her. She is also survived by sister-in-law Harriet Epps. Although childless in nature, Margaret is survived by her daughter in spirit Jennifer Head. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of neighbors, close friends, and her Grace Chapel family. To know Margaret was to love her; she was the friend everyone wished they had. Well done, good and faithful servant.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with the Reverend Dorothy Hartzog officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved