Margaret Veronica Foster, 79, resident of Montgomery County, passed away August 11, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare-Clarksville. Margaret was born June 20, 1941 in New York City, daughter of Richard Townsend and Bobbie Townsend. She grew up in Asheville, NC and graduated from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC. In June, 1963 Margaret married James H. Foster, and they were married for 56 years. For 25 years she traveled with her husband LTC James Foster to different Army posts and foreign countries, which included Japan and Germany. After military service, they retired in Clarksville, TN in 1991.



Margaret was an active volunteer with Loaves and Fishes for many years; she also volunteered with Empty Bowls. Margaret was an active member of Curves Fitness of Clarksville, where she made many dear friends. Margaret was an Episcopalian. She loved and attended Grace Chapel Episcopal Church, where she was the altar guild for a multitude of years.



Margaret was preceded in death by her mother Bobbie Townsend, father Richard Townsend, and her husband LTC (Ret.) James H. Foster. Margaret was a devoted daughter-in-law to James H. Foster, Sr, who survives her. She is also survived by sister-in-law Harriet Epps. Although childless in nature, Margaret is survived by her daughter in spirit Jennifer Head. She also leaves to cherish her memories a host of neighbors, close friends, and her Grace Chapel family. To know Margaret was to love her; she was the friend everyone wished they had. Well done, good and faithful servant.



A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY with the Reverend Dorothy Hartzog officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County, 940 Tennessee Avenue, Clarksville, TN 37040. Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040.









