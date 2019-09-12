Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Wold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Wold


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Wold Obituary
Margaret Wold

Clarksville - On September 8th 2019, Margaret Ann Wold passed away in her home.

She entered into this life on November 14, 1946, born to the late Maurice and Mary James Hunt in Minneapolis, MN.

She lived a beautiful happy life and touched the lives of many. A loving wife, a caring mother, an accomplished singer and guitarist, a talented artist, dedicated homemaker, good friend, wonderful grandma, excited great grandma to be and a close friend to God.

Waiting for her return home is first husband Roger Rothering, second husband Stephen Wold, son Willie Rothering, grandson Parker Rothering, sister Mary Seman, and brothers John and James Hunt.

Celebrating her life are sons David (Kelly) Rothering and Robert (Dawn) Rothering. Grandchildren Tyler, Zach, Boston, Draven, Lily, Bastian, and Cooper. Brother Joe (Nancy) Hunt, sister Maureen (Craig) Nori, and brother-in-law John Wright. Dear friends Norma Tomlinson and Meka Harris.

Having a big personality, she shared love, joy, and laughter with many and would wish that they know she carried them in her heart always.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now