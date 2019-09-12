|
Margaret Wold
Clarksville - On September 8th 2019, Margaret Ann Wold passed away in her home.
She entered into this life on November 14, 1946, born to the late Maurice and Mary James Hunt in Minneapolis, MN.
She lived a beautiful happy life and touched the lives of many. A loving wife, a caring mother, an accomplished singer and guitarist, a talented artist, dedicated homemaker, good friend, wonderful grandma, excited great grandma to be and a close friend to God.
Waiting for her return home is first husband Roger Rothering, second husband Stephen Wold, son Willie Rothering, grandson Parker Rothering, sister Mary Seman, and brothers John and James Hunt.
Celebrating her life are sons David (Kelly) Rothering and Robert (Dawn) Rothering. Grandchildren Tyler, Zach, Boston, Draven, Lily, Bastian, and Cooper. Brother Joe (Nancy) Hunt, sister Maureen (Craig) Nori, and brother-in-law John Wright. Dear friends Norma Tomlinson and Meka Harris.
Having a big personality, she shared love, joy, and laughter with many and would wish that they know she carried them in her heart always.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019