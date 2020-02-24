|
|
Margie Ann Cocke McGregor
Adams - Margie C. McGregor, "Gegie", age 94, of Adams, TN, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Spring Meadows Healthcare Center, in Clarksville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen H. McGregor. She is survived by her children, Michael A. McGregor of Greenville, SC, Marcia M. (Bill) Barron of Bradenton, FL, and Sarah M. (Bill) Moser of Adams, TN; sister, Jean C. Batie of Mt. Juliet, TN; four grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 29, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Sue Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 29, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Margie was born July 10, 1925, in Graton, TN, to the late Emmett Cocke and Margie Halliburton Cocke. She spent her early days in Sango, TN. She was a graduate of the University of Tennessee - Knoxville, where she studied Home Economics. She taught Home Economics in Maury County, TN, Todd County, KY, and Robertson County, TN. She was a homemaker and an assistant to her husband in operating their farm. She was a member and deacon of First Christian Church, in Guthrie, KY.
Pallbearers will be Will Barron, Eliza Barron, Allen Moser, John Moser, Greg Batie, and Ron Leath.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203; The Organization for Autism Research (OAR), 2111 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 401, Arlington, VA 22201; or The Pat Summitt Foundation, 520 W. Summitt Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902.
The family would like to thank Spring Meadows and AseraCare Hospice for the love and compassion shown to Gegie during the past five years.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020