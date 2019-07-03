Margie Head



Clarksville - Margie Ann Head, 86, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Hilldale United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steven Sauls officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.



The Head family will receive friends Friday, July 5 from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Margie entered into this life on June 20, 1933 in Montgomery County to the late Jesse and Myrtle Rushing Rittenberry. She was a graduate of Clarksville High School class of 1952 and retired from Acme Boot Company. She was a member of Hilldale United Methodist Church and the Red Hat Society. Margie was previously active with UT Extension of Montgomery County benefitting Smith Trahern Mansion.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Head.



Survivors include her son, Richard (Kathleen) Hayes; grandchildren, Kellie (Steve) Finnch, Chrissy (Adam) Ham, Cindy (Leland Salter) Hayes, Richard Hayes II; great grandchildren, Morgan Reese, Zachary Hines, Joshua Cordell, Brayden Salter, Jacob Finnch, Jackson Finnch and Harper Salter; brother, Billy Rittenberry.



Memorials may be made to Smith Trahern Mansion Fund at P.O. Box #852 Clarksville, TN 37041



Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 3 to July 5, 2019