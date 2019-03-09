Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarksville - Margie Marie Stooksbury, age 97, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Revs. Jason Pennington and Len Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends Sunday, from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Margie entered into this life on October 8, 1921 in Keysburg, KY, daughter to the late John and Marie Dickerson Nicholson. She was a member of Pardue Memorial Free Will Baptist Church, and formerly a member of Black Oak Ridge Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN, and New Providence Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Margie was also the past president for The Arc Montgomery County.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by the father of her children, Neal Pennington, and husbands, George Lane, and Lee Stooksbury.

Survivors include her children, Robert N. (Pat) Pennington, Lela (Mike) King, Nancy Hestle, and Clara Pennington; grandchildren, Keith King, Bob Pennington, Travis King, Jennifer King, Elizabeth Gassaway, Melissa Pennington, Jason Pennington, and Andy Wallace.

Family will serve as pallbearers

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
