Marguerite Johnson Weatherford
Clarksville - Marguerite Eileen Johnson Weatherford, age 101, passed away on December 29, 2018.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Louder officiating.
Marguerite entered into this life on August 25, 1917 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Joseph and Annie Starnes Galloway. She was a beautician and a member of Clarksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Marguerite was preceded in death by her husband Oscar D. Johnson, Jr. and her grandson, David L. Morrison. Survivors include her daughters, Peggy Johnson Pearce and Judy Johnson Williams, her grandchildren, Jeri Lynne Pitonick, Cynthia Diane Drewski, and Peggy North, and five great grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 21, 2019