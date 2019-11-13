Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
1930 - 2019
Clarksville - Marianne Ilse Wilde Miller, age 88, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

Interment will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.

Marianne entered this life on December 26, 1930 in Germany to the late Kurt and Alma Wilde. She enjoyed cooking and baking.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar E. Miller.

Survivors include her children, Bruce Miller and Simone (Wade) Crowe.

Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
