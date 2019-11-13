|
|
Marianne Miller
Clarksville - Marianne Ilse Wilde Miller, age 88, of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
Interment will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at a later date.
Marianne entered this life on December 26, 1930 in Germany to the late Kurt and Alma Wilde. She enjoyed cooking and baking.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar E. Miller.
Survivors include her children, Bruce Miller and Simone (Wade) Crowe.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019