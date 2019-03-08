|
|
Marie Helen Laliberte Sheets
Clarksville - A Funeral Service for Marie Helen Laliberte Sheets, age 89 of Clarksville, will be Friday, March 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Marie passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1930 in Waltham, MA to Patrick Aucoin and Helen Chiasson Aucoin.
Marie was a retired LPN. She worked at Clarksville Memorial and Fort Campbell Hospitals. She liked bingo, casinos, reading newspapers, TV, baseball, Tyler Perry movies, and being with family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husbands, William C. Laliberte and Charles E. Sheets; children, William "Billy" and Jean Laliberte, brothers, Joseph and Edward Aucoin; sisters, Edna McInnis and Yvonne Coates. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Donna) Laliberte; daughters, Yvonne (Sherwood) McMillan and Carol (Ralph) Pelfrey; 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Gerry (Nancy) Aucoin and Clarence (Alma) Aucoin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Please visit Marie's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 8, 2019