Marie Love Rector
Marie Love Rector was born in Jonesborough, TN on November 24, 1935 and went to the Lord on February 28, 2020 in Tampa, FL.
The daughter of the late Charley Franklin Tipton and Bertie Freeman, and the sister to Albert, Tom, Ernest, Bernie, Eling, Dorothy, Evelyn, and Georgia Lee. Marie was preceded in her calling to the Lord by her husband, Bernard Ray Rector, who passed in 1978; her devote companion, Will Allison Rainey, Sr. who passed in 1996; and her daughter, Karen Marie Rector, who passed in 2010. Marie is survived by her two sons Timothy Ray Rector and Michael Tipton Rector, eight grandchildren (Joseph, Michelle, Amy, Desiree, Christopher, Lacy, Matthew, and Tori), and six great grandchildren.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from eleven o'clock until twelve thirty at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will follow at one o'clock in Woodlawn's Dignity Hall. Burial will be in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
