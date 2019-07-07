|
Marilyn Ann Watkins
Clarksville - Marilyn Ann Watkins, age 57, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Marilyn was born April 16, 1962, in Mound Bayou, MS. She was a member of City of Refuge Church of Hawaii.
Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, from 10:00-11:00 AM, at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date at Friars Point Cemetery, in Friars Point, MS.
Marilyn was survived by her cousin, Christopher Johnson, who was raised as her brother; a cousin Felecia (Micheal) Cook, who is more like a sister; nine aunts, Lillie Mae Johnson of Clarksdale, MS; Dorothy Hussey of Clarksville, TN; Gynice (Tommy) Hatchett of Hockley, TX; Gloria (Columbus) Partee Sr. and Jacqueline (Glenn) Giles of Friars Point, MS; Charlene Williams-Brownlee of Friars Point, MS; Sallie Mae Williams-Wright of South Carolina; Cathy Williams of Walls, MS; and Mary Williams of Tunica, MS; eight uncles, Isreal (Levon) Johnson of Memphis, TN; Gene (Barbara) Johnson of St. Louis, MO; Cornell (Shanece) Johnson of Montgomery, AL; Montie Watkins of Baton Rouge, LA; Hugh Bagley and Johnny B. Williams of Friars Point, MS; James McCoy of St. Louis, MO; Sammie Williams of Moon Lake, MS and lots of cousins who loved her dearly, coworkers, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J. C. and Eva Watkins, and four uncles, Emmanuel Johnson, Percy Johnson, Jr., Larry Johnson and Carl Watkins.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 7, 2019