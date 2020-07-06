Marion E. Brown
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Marion Elizabeth Brown, age 86 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Pleasant View Baptist Church with Pastor Jerry Jeter officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Thursday at the church from 2:00 PM until the time of service. Marion passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 29, 1933 in Trenton, KY to Horace and Ada Howell. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. Marion loved shopping, cooking, and spending time with family.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Larry Brown; daughter Lynne McKeage, and 10 brothers and sisters. Marion is survived by her husband, Jimmie Suiter; son, Terry (Teresa) Brown, grandchildren: Kaylee Brown and Larry J. McKeage; 14 grandchildren by marriage; and many great-grandchildren.
A special thanks to the staff at Aseracare Hospice for the wonderful care that Marion received.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church 1388 Cumberland Heights Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Please visit Marion's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com
and share a memory with the family.