Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Pridgeon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Ann Pridgeon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Ann Pridgeon Obituary
Marjorie Ann Pridgeon

Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Marjorie Ann Pridgeon, age 69 of Clarksville, will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Marjorie passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1950 in Wilmington, NC to James and Olene Morgan.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pridgeon. Marjorie is survived by her children: Michael Ray, David Pridgeon, and Raymond Pridgeon; several brothers and sisters; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many friends and adopted family.

Please visit Marjorie's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -