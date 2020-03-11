|
|
Marjorie Ann Pridgeon
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Marjorie Ann Pridgeon, age 69 of Clarksville, will be Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Marjorie passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1950 in Wilmington, NC to James and Olene Morgan.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Pridgeon. Marjorie is survived by her children: Michael Ray, David Pridgeon, and Raymond Pridgeon; several brothers and sisters; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and many friends and adopted family.
Please visit Marjorie's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 11 to Mar. 18, 2020