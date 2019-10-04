|
Mark A. Nelson
La Vergne - Mark A. Nelson, 60, of La Vergne, Tennessee, passed away on August 29, 2019. He was born in Clarksville, Tennessee on April 29, 1959. He graduated from Clarksville High School and went on to receive a degree in English from Austin Peay State University. He was a reporter for the Camden News and later for the Murfreesboro Post Journal. He became the press secretary the Tennessee House Democratic Caucus and later served as the Executive Assistant for the Secretary of State for Tennessee. He went on to become a financial advisor, insurance agent and registered principal for Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Mark was a fierce advocate for social justice issues and was passionate about politics, history, literature, and The Beatles. He is survived by his children, John Nelson and C. Carly Lincourt, his siblings, Robert Nelson, Beverly Nelson, Arnold Nelson, and Timothy Nelson. A memorial gathering will be held on October 12th from 1pm-5pm at the Odd Fellows Lodge at 635 N Riverside Drive in Clarksville, TN, to share memories and stories of this remarkable man. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mark's name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2019