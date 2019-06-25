|
|
Mark Anglin
Dover - It is with great sadness, that we announce the passing of Mark Link Anglin, age 58 of Dover, Tennessee. Mark peacefully went to be with our Lord Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. He was born June 2, 1961 in Paris, TN son of Herman and Margie Link Anglin.
Mark was a 1981 graduate of John A. Gupton College where he earned an Associate Degree in Mortuary Science. He was a second generation co-owner of Anglin Funeral Home, where he served his community for over 40 years. He is also co-owner and operator of Rose Ella Village and Centsable Storage.
Mark was a devoted husband and loving father. He was an avid golfer, playing weekly with the group, The Bandits. He was a founding member of the Stewart County Community Youth Council and the Spirit of One Youth Conference.
Most importantly, he was an active member of Dover First Church of the Nazarene, where he attended his entire life. For over 38 years he served in the music ministry and worked with the church youth, as both a Sunday School Teacher and NYI president. He also served 25 years on the leadership board as trustee and then as church secretary.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Margie Nell Link Anglin and mother-in-law, Marcella Lane. Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years, Lisa Lane Anglin, sons, Landon Anglin and Jaden Anglin, father, Herman Anglin and his wife Edith, brother, Wayne Anglin and his wife Hope, and his father-in-law, Vernon Lane.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home with Rev. Don Garrett and Rev. Jonathan Leonard officiating. He will be laid to rest at Stewart County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday, June 25 at Anglin Funeral Home. Pallbearers will be Martin Lane, Marvin Lane, Wayne Anglin, Stoney Odom, Neal Mathis, David Wallace, and David Allen.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 25, 2019