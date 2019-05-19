|
|
Mark "Bama" Edward Hubbard
Clarksville - Mark "Bama" Edward Hubbard, age 52, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at VA Medical Center, in Nashville.
Mark was born July 30, 1966, in Cheraw, SC, to John Edward Hubbard and the late Ruby Porter Hubbard.
Mark was a US Army veteran, having served in Somalia. He later worked for Bridgestone and was a member of Hickory Point United Methodist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, May 21, at 6:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21, from 3:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
In addition to his father, Mark is survived by his wife, Debra Hall Hubbard of Clarksville; son, Kyler (Alice) Bowman of Clarksville; three daughters, Theresa (Allen) Pike, Jennifer (Kevin) Baker, and Jackie (Javi) Bowman, all of Clarksville; brother, Steven Douglas Hubbard of Burlington, NC; sister, Jayne Hubbard Poole of Burlington, NC; 11 grandchildren, Craig Pike, Nathan Spruill, April Pike, Kevin Thompson, Wendy Pike, Mikey and Justin Marshall, Angel and Jacklynn Baker, Jamie Strohm, and Natalia Vives; and special family members, Lauren McClellan, Kayden McClellan, Aniya McClellan, Kimmie Parsons, and Serenity Parsons.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 19 to May 20, 2019