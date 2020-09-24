Mark Gentry
Clarksville - Mark Gentry, age 58 of Clarksville, passed away suddenly at his home on September 17, 2020.
Mark was born in Fayetteville, NC, on October 26, 1961, the son of Doris Gentry and the late Thomas Gentry. He leaves behind one son, Lucas Gentry, who he loved very much. In addition to his mother, Doris, Mark is also survived by his brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Gentry and relatives in Australia.
Mark grew up in Clarksville and graduated from Northwest high School. Always a hard worker climbing poles and installing cable TV and then later manager of the family owned Gentry Rental Business after the passing of his father, Thomas Gentry. Mark enjoyed having German Shepherds, big cars and fast motorcycles, fishing and collecting arrowhead stones. Mark had a big smile and so much goodness in him always providing a helping hand to anyone in need.
We know Mark is in heaven now with his father, Tom Gentry, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.
We LOVE and MISS you so much Mark.
A private celebration of life service for mark will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, mark would appreciate donations to be made to Montgomery County Animal Care & Control, Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County or any animal charity of your choice
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
