Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway P.O. Box 100
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway P.O. Box 100
Dover, TN 37058
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway P.O. Box 100
Dover, TN 37058
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway P.O. Box 100
Dover, TN 37058
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Harrison


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Harrison Obituary
Mark Harrison

Clarksville - Mr. Mark Anthony Harrison, age 62, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born August 9, 1956 in Clarksville, TN son of Howard Harrison and the late Shirley Frazier Harrison.

He is survived by his father, Howard Harrison, brother, Greg Harrison (Rachel), nephews, Cody Kalani and Russell Harrison, niece, Hannah Harrison, all of Clarksville, TN, and his aunt, Pat Baker of Bumpus Mills, TN.

The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Daley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 and 10:00am until the time of service on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now