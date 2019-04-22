|
|
Mark Harrison
Clarksville - Mr. Mark Anthony Harrison, age 62, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born August 9, 1956 in Clarksville, TN son of Howard Harrison and the late Shirley Frazier Harrison.
He is survived by his father, Howard Harrison, brother, Greg Harrison (Rachel), nephews, Cody Kalani and Russell Harrison, niece, Hannah Harrison, all of Clarksville, TN, and his aunt, Pat Baker of Bumpus Mills, TN.
The funeral service will be at 11:00am on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Anthony Daley officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at the Fairview Cemetery, Indian Mound. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 8:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 and 10:00am until the time of service on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2019