Mark Pace
Clarksville - Charles Mark Pace, 59, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Mark entered into this life on February 13, 1960 to Charles Irvan and Margaret McGhee Pace. He was a 1978 graduate of Clarksville High School he went on to graduate from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor's in computer science. He then attended Tennessee State University where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He also attended Austin Peay State University. Mark was an accomplished trumpet player having played in Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University Band. He was a member of the Phi Mu Alpha fraternity as well as the Church of Christ.
Survivors include his son, Charles Alexander Pace; mother, Margaret McGhee Pace; sister, Tammy Pace Pomeroy and husband Jeff; nephew, Taylor Pomeroy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Loaves and Fishes at 215 Foster Street, Clarksville, TN 37070.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019