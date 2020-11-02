Marlene "Peggy" Smith Daniels
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Marlene "Peggy" Smith Daniels, age 71 of Clarksville, will be Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Sunday from 12:00 PM until the hour of service. Peggy passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born on April 21, 1949 in Aberdeen, MS to Robert and Norvell Hollivay Buckingham. Peggy was employed with Bethlehem Steel Mill for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing games, watching her Lifetime movies, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Peggy is preceded in death by her grandson, Danny Means II. She is survived by her sons, Danny (Mary) Means and Daryll (Kimberley) Smith; daughters: Tisha (Russell) Scott, Romielle Smith, Norvella Smith, and Cheryl Smith; siblings: Maurice Buckingham, Ophelia Prince, Beulah Smith, Robert Buckingham, and Kimberly Washington; grandchildren: Ian Smith, Jaquan Smith, Ariel Beacham, Tanity Means, Stephan Purdimon, Michael Beacham, Daryll Smith Jr., Loring Beacham Jr., and Kimani Warren; great grandchildren, Elias Smith and Myles Smith; and many more loving family members and friends.
