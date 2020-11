Or Copy this URL to Share

Marline Alexander



Clarksville - Age 77, passed away November 22, 2020 at Tennova Health Care. She is survived by husband, Bishop Carl Alexander, children, Carl L., Alexander, Anthony D, Alexander, Kathy R. Alexander & Andrew J. Alexander several other relatives & friends. Funeral Services to be held Saturday, November 28, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Mosaic Church 1020 Garrettsburg Road. Hooker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.









