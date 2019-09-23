|
Marsha Kolle Jordan
Clarksville - Marsha Kolle Jordan, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.
Marsha was born March 14, 1963, in Evansville, IN, to Gary Kolle and Sonya Gail Skinner (Mike) Maffucci.
In addition to her parents, Marsha is survived by her husband, Dennis Alan Jordan; five children, Summer McCracken, Bryan McCracken, Jr., Dustin McCracken, Jeremiah McCracken, and Joshua McCracken; two stepsons, Robert Jordan and Jacob Jordan; two sisters, Perla and Angel; two half-sisters, Hope and Faith; two half-brothers, Mike and Dennis; and 14 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Malea.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A private family service was held Sunday, September 21.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019