Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Resources
More Obituaries for Marsha Jordan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marsha Kolle Jordan


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marsha Kolle Jordan Obituary
Marsha Kolle Jordan

Clarksville - Marsha Kolle Jordan, age 56, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare.

Marsha was born March 14, 1963, in Evansville, IN, to Gary Kolle and Sonya Gail Skinner (Mike) Maffucci.

In addition to her parents, Marsha is survived by her husband, Dennis Alan Jordan; five children, Summer McCracken, Bryan McCracken, Jr., Dustin McCracken, Jeremiah McCracken, and Joshua McCracken; two stepsons, Robert Jordan and Jacob Jordan; two sisters, Perla and Angel; two half-sisters, Hope and Faith; two half-brothers, Mike and Dennis; and 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Malea.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 24, from 4:00 to 6:00 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. A private family service was held Sunday, September 21.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marsha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now