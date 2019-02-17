|
Marshall Wyatt
Clarksville - Mr. Marshall Wyatt, age 76 of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was born May 7, 1942 in Stewart County, TN, son of the late Oliver and Ruby Mitchell Wyatt. Marshall served in the US Army and worked as a boiler maker.
He is survived by his brother, Dillard Wyatt, Dover, niece, Robin Baggett, and nephew, Tyler Wyatt.
The funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Lee officiating. Burial will be in the Wyatt Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 pm on Sunday and from 10:00 am until the time of service Monday. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019