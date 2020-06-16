Marta Oros
Marta Oros

Clarksville - Marta Oros, age 78, of Clarksville, passed away June 9, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare.

Marta was born March 2, 1942 in Trencin, Slovakia to the late Jozef Weigl and Marta Bedacova.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:00 PM at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until the hour of service.

Marta is survived by her son, Stefan Martin Oros of Clarksville; brother Vladimir Weigl of Bratislava, Slovakia and three grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






