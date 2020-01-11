|
Martez "Marty" Medley
Clarksville - Martez 'Marty" Medley, 80, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Alive Hospice.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Martez entered this life on August 25, 1939, in Laurel Hill, FL to Fred Mayo and Paulene Gavin Medley. He retired as a self-employed tech representative and broker. He enjoyed working puzzles.
Survivors include his loving wife, Delores Y. Medley; sons, Troy V. Medley and Thomas Cline; daughter, Sherry D. McCoy; granddaughters, Ashley Roach and Shelby O'Brien; grandson, Jacob Butler.
Condolences may be made at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020