McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Martez "Marty" Medley


1939 - 2020
Martez "Marty" Medley Obituary
Martez "Marty" Medley

Clarksville - Martez 'Marty" Medley, 80, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Alive Hospice.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Martez entered this life on August 25, 1939, in Laurel Hill, FL to Fred Mayo and Paulene Gavin Medley. He retired as a self-employed tech representative and broker. He enjoyed working puzzles.

Survivors include his loving wife, Delores Y. Medley; sons, Troy V. Medley and Thomas Cline; daughter, Sherry D. McCoy; granddaughters, Ashley Roach and Shelby O'Brien; grandson, Jacob Butler.

Condolences may be made at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
