Martha Ann Nichols Burke
Clarksville - Martha Ann Nichols Burke, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Dogwood Bend Senior Living.
She was born October 8, 1925, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Thomas Ernest and Annie Dee Killebrew Nichols. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edison Burke; sisters, Julia Harper and Frances Harris; brothers, Thomas Nichols and Charles Ed Nichols; and her fur baby, Mr. Cat.
Her husband was a Baptist pastor, whom she met and fell in love with while playing the organ at New Providence Baptist Church. She was employed at the School for the Blind in Louisville, KY. Martha later went to work for the United States government in Washington, DC, where she retired after 25 years of service. After returning to Clarksville, she was a very active volunteer for the Clarksville-Montgomery County Convention and Visitor's Bureau. She was a tour guide for the buses that brought visitors to Clarksville. She was very knowledgeable about the history of Clarksville, the town she was proud of and truly loved. Martha was a joy to everyone she met.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews, Linda Williams (companion Charlie Seay); caregiver and best friend, Buddy (Sherry) Harris, Tommy Harris, Andy (Pam) Nichols, Sara Deanna Mayo, Diann (Mike) Bowers, Billy (Marilyn) Harper; nieces by marriage, Teresa Tanner, Donna (Pete) Oliver, Mildred (Terry) Vaughn, Reba (Daniel) Burke, and Judy Mangola; several great nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank the caring staff of Dogwood Bend and AseraCare Hospice, who loved and cared for our beloved aunt.
There will be no funeral, as it was her wishes upon her death to have her body donated to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, September 15, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, Rev. Sonny Wise. Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019