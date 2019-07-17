|
Martha Faye Ewer Jennings
Clarksville - Martha Faye Ewer Jennings, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded and loved by family and friends.
The funeral will be held Thursday, July 18, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with her dear friend, the honorable Regina Hall officiating. She will be laid to rest, following the service, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Thursday, July 18, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Martha was born May 27, 1938, in Augusta, GA, to the late Eddie and Edna Ewer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Lay Jennings.
Martha is survived by three children: her two sons, William Lay (Peggy) Jennings, Jr. and Robert Ewer (Laurie) Jennings; and one daughter, Bridgett LaFay Jennings (Jeff) Stanfill. She was blessed with nine grandchildren, Robert Ewer Jennings, Jr., Dillon Joseph (Amber) Jennings, Hannah Jennings (Daniel) Brooks, Bailey LaFay McMahan, Kenneth Blake Jennings, Brent Thomas Jennings, Madison Ann McMahan, Ross Jackson Jennings, and Sheaffer Carson Jennings Stanfill; and six great grandchildren, River Elijah Jennings, Shea Alexandra Brooks, Asher Wells Jennings, Willa Mai Jennings, Steele Ray Brooks, and Laila Sky Jennings.
Pallbearers will be Butch Thaxton, Roger Teague, Vince Boyd, Greg Lyle, Danny Alford, and Larry Lyle.
Martha retired from the City of Clarksville Police Department, as a school crossing guard at Richview Middle School. She was a devoted mother and housewife, and was a long-time member of Hilldale Baptist Church. She was Past Mother Advisor and Board Member of Clarksville 126 for the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 202, Order of Amaranth Parthenon Court, Beta Sigma Phi, and a lifetime member of the Clarksville Jaycees.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Rainbow, P.O. Box 3522, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 17, 2019