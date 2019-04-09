|
Martha Huggins
Clarksville - Martha Allie Huggins, age 96, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Tennova Healthcare Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Chapel with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Entombment will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The Huggins family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Saturday until the hour of service at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Martha entered into this life on November 15, 1922 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late John Clark and Elsie Black Clark. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Franklin Huggins; brothers, Glen Clark, Howard Clark and Eugene Clark; sisters, Earlene Collins, Laura Malkowski, and Etha Black.
Survivors include son, Glen Brian (Kristen) Huggins; grandchildren, Brian Franklin Huggins and Katie Elisha (Ryan) Mitchell; great-grandchildren, James T. Mitchell, Dalton W. Mitchell, Taylor Allie Huggins, and Nolan B. Mitchell. Pallbearers will be Danny Deffendol, Chris Clark, Matt Clark, Timothy Merry, Bryant Huggins, Kenneth Huggins, Robbie Malkowski, Blake Sykes, and Macon Sykes.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 9, 2019