Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Farmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Nell Trificano Farmer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Nell Trificano Farmer Obituary
Martha Nell Trificano Farmer

Clarksville, TN - Martha Nell Trificano Farmer, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence.

Martha was born March 6, 1927, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Mervin Hutchison and Louise Elizabeth Nale Hutchison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Burnice Brown Farmer; and one son, Phil Clay.

Mrs. Farmer worked for the Civil Service and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, May 18, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

Martha is survived by three sons, Terry (Linda) Trificano, Al Trificano, and Glenn (Dale) Trificano; daughter, Karen (Richard) Wilson; six grandchildren, Sherri, Lorri, Laurie, Kelly, Wesley, and Whitney; and eight great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 1500 21st Avenue South, Suite 1535, Nashville, TN 37232; or the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -