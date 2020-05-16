|
|
Martha Nell Trificano Farmer
Clarksville, TN - Martha Nell Trificano Farmer, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence.
Martha was born March 6, 1927, in Montgomery County, TN, to the late Mervin Hutchison and Louise Elizabeth Nale Hutchison. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Burnice Brown Farmer; and one son, Phil Clay.
Mrs. Farmer worked for the Civil Service and was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, May 18, at 3:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, May 18, from 2:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Martha is survived by three sons, Terry (Linda) Trificano, Al Trificano, and Glenn (Dale) Trificano; daughter, Karen (Richard) Wilson; six grandchildren, Sherri, Lorri, Laurie, Kelly, Wesley, and Whitney; and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America, 1500 21st Avenue South, Suite 1535, Nashville, TN 37232; or the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 16 to May 18, 2020