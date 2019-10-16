|
Dr. Martha Suzanna Williams
Clarksville -
Dr. Martha Suzanna Williams, age 93, of Clarksville, TN died on October 13, 2019. Ms. Williams was born on October 2, 1926 in Mendoza, Argentina. She graduated from the Universidad Nacional de La Plata in Buenos Aires, Argentina with a degree in Chemistry and later worked as a chair of Pharmacology at the Universidad Nacional de Cuyo in Mendoza. In 1958 she received a Rockefeller fellowship in New York. Thereafter, she continued her research at Universidad Nacional de Cuyo and, thereafter, received a fellowship at Karolinska Institute in Sweden followed by a fellowship a Medicine University at Milan, Italy.
She was later employed by Vanderbilt Medical Center where she continued her biomedical research. While there, her 4-member research team was awarded a Nobel Prize in biomedical research. After her marriage to her husband, Allan S. Williams, she moved to Clarksville, TN and taught at Austin Peay State University and Clarksville Academy. She was fluent in six different languages.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Dr. Allan S. Williams; her parents, Luis Jose Cabut, and Marta Fasanella; and four brothers. She is survived by a sister, Beatriz Cabut Grosso; goddaughter, Cecilla Beatriz Grosso, and their sons Federico, Martin and Manuel, nieces Roxanna, Ana Marie Cabut; great niece Paula Y. Eusebio Portero; and other nieces and nephews and their children in Argentina. Martha is also survived by her niece Lisa Williams Hillson and nephew Michael Williams; great nieces, Abigail Rose Hillson Priester and Ella Collins; and great nephews, Tyler Hillson Zurek, and Olive Collins.
It was her wish that her body be cremated. Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Memorial donations may be made to Clarksville Academy, 710 N 2nd St., Clarksville, TN 37040. Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019