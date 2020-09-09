Marvin E. Johnson
Clarksville -
Marvin E. Johnson, age 79, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 as a result of his battle with Alzheimers's disease, at his home with family by his side. Visitation will be Thursday, September 10th from 9am until the time of the service at 11am. The visitation and funeral service will be held at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville with Bro. Paul Bunger and Will Binkley officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Johnson was born in Todd County, Kentucky. Marvin worked at Trane for 43 years and was an inactive deacon at Spring Creek Baptist Church. He was an avid fisherman and enthusiastic supporter of his 3 grandchildren having attended countless softball and baseball games. Marvin is preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lena Griggs Johnson, and his brothers, William, Lucian, James, Granville, Truman and Douglas.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sue Taylor Johnson; his son Craig Johnson (Lesa) of Gallatin, and his daughter Pam Elrod (Terry) of Clarksville; his 2 brothers, Jerry (Margaret) of Hopkinsville, KY, and Bobby (Vanessa) of Elkton, KY; grandchildren Ashley Dale (Brian) of Clarksville, Courtney Britt (Robbie) of Charleston, WV, and 1stLt Adam Johnson, USMC (Macey) of New River, NC; great-grandchildren Lilly Grace Dale, Ellie and Camp Britt.
Pallbearers will be Adam Johnson, Terry Elrod, Brian Dale, Robbie Britt, David Gilliam, and Wayne Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Belew, Mike Kennedy, Ross Greer, Scott Moore, Barry Cunningham, Fred Peveler, Phillip Berry, Don Hammett, Tim Kennedy, and Earl Mummaw.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 2760 Trenton Rd, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com