Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Marvin G. Burch Obituary
Marvin G. Burch

Woodlawn - Marvin G. Burch, 82, of Woodlawn, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Marvin was born on March 11, 1936, in Tiltonsville, OH to the late Charles W. Burch and Ora Bonecutter Burch.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Rev. J.D. Justice officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Marvin was a retired U.S. Army Veteran and retired antique dealer.

Marvin is survived by his wife Anne Bellar Burch of Woodlawn, TN; three sons, Charles K. (Marissa) Burch of Guthrie, KY, Greg (Cindy) Burch of Woodlawn, TN, and Chad Burch of Murray, KY; two daughters, Terry Rothman of Guthrie, KY and Kathy (Neal) Greene of Southside, TN; brother, Gerald Burch of Stubenville, OH; two sisters, Virginia Lynn of Arkansas and Carolyn Frantz of Ohio; thirteen grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 210 Kraft Street, Clarksville, TN 37040 or the , woundedwarriorproject.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 19, 2019
