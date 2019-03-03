|
|
Mary Alice Stallings Steward
Clarksville - Mary Alice Stallings Steward , 95, born on October 5, 1923, passed away peacefully January 25, 2019 at age 95. Her daughters Mary Jo Davenport and Gaynelle Ivandick were by her side.
She always had something funny to say, pictures as you always could get a pose, loved biscuits, blackberry jam and her coffee, sneaking chocolates, and goodies. She loved dancing, never met a stranger. Most of all she loved her family very very much. They each have fond memories and stories to make you smile, I'm sure they will share over the next days and weeks to come. She will be missed sorely but is at peace with God we know.
Romans 8:38,39
For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth nor anything else in all creation can separate us from the love of God.
She was preceded in death by her husband MSG (RET) Bruce Steward, brother, sisters, son, and granddaughter. She is survived by her two daughters, grandsons Jason Buck, Chris Buck, Brandon Pippin; granddaughters Beth Cone, Jennifer Case, Melissa Davenport and Stephanie Pippin; 11 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a great many family and friends. We love you Always.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this Spring.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Mar. 3, 2019