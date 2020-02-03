|
|
Mary Ann Surlock
Dover - Mrs. Mary Ann Scurlock, age 92 of Dover, Tennessee passed away, Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare, Clarksville, TN. She was born April 7, 1927 in Stewart County, TN daughter of the late Harvey and Lora Seay Brandon Bruton. Mrs. Scurlock founded Mary Ann's Flower Shop in Dover, TN and she was a member of the Ft. Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James T. Scurlock, brother, Charles Seay Bruton, and sister, Margaret Bruton Crabbe.
Survivors include her son, Jimmy Scurlock (Nan), daughter, Lora Ann Bailey (Mitz), grandson, Jim Tippit (Jennifer), and great granddaughter, Addilyn Ruth-Ann Tippit.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Ft. Donelson Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Bailey and Rev. Dr. Robert Webster officiating. Burial will follow in the Dover City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 pm on Tuesday at Anglin Funeral Home and from 10:00 am until the time of service Wednesday at the church. Pallbearers will be John Crabbe, Matthew Crabbe, Dewayne Hicks, Clay Cherry, Allen Ralls, Steve Maholland, and Jim Tippit. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Douglass and Dunning Cheatham.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020